Lenovo P2 With Massive 5,100mAh Battery to Launch Exclusively on Flipkart Today

Lenovo will officially launch the P2 smartphone with a massive 5,100mAh battery in India today (January 11) and the device will be available exclusively on e-Commerce site Flipkart.

The online shopping portal has put up banners on its homepage and Lenovo has confirmed the news on its official Twitter page already.

To watch the launch of Lenovo P2 live on YouTube click here.

The company has confirmed the report by teasing the Lenovo P2 on its official Twitter handle with the latest one reading: "Watch @issahilkhattar & @shibanidandekar unveil the much awaited Lenovo P2 #Powerhouse on 11th January,12:30 pm. Stay tuned for details!."

Also, it seems like Lenovo is going for an open sale with P2 smartphone on Flipkart as the portal's homepage is not asking users to register for buying the device.

The Lenovo P2 was unveiled at the IFA 2016 in Berlin and the USP of the smartphone is its massive 5,100mAh battery which, the company claims, offers up to 78 hours of talktime on a single charge.

The battery-centric phone enters India after Lenovo K6 Note was launched in 2016 end.

Lenovo P2 has taken a cue from the popular Vibe series and features a plastic back with a metal finish and frames on the sides. The device has a big 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display (1920×1080 pixels).

The smartphone packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2 GHz, which is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM, while the storage space remains the same in both phones at 32GB, which can be further expanded to another 128 GB via a micro SD card.