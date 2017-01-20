Lenovo PHAB 2 Pro With Google Tango AR Technology Launched For Rs 29,990

Lenovo today launched PHAB2 Pro – the world’s first Tango-enabled AR smartphone in India.

PHAB 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 128GB.

The PHAB2 Pro features Dolby Audio Capture 5.1 with Dolby Atmos playback capabilities three microphones, spatial capture with noise reduction, along with an onboard 16megapixel camera.

The 6.4 inches PHAB2 Pro comes with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and 4G LTE connectivity.

The PHAB2 Pro is powered by Google’s Tango technology – a set of sensors and software that detects and maps surroundings to enable a host of smartphone augmented reality (AR) experiences possible.

Using AR apps, students can place true-to-scale virtual dinosaurs in their classrooms and enhance their learning through AR data overlays that appear while they walk around the creatures.

The Technology behind Tango

Three core technologies bring Tango experiences to life: motion tracking, depth perception and area learning.

Through motion tracking, the PHAB2 Pro sees its own location in 3D.

Area learning tells the smartphone its location. Depth perception lets the device analyse the shape of the world around it by detecting surfaces and obstacles.

The smartphone can visualise and understand its surrounding objects and environment via sensors that capture more than 250,000 measurements a second as the company claims.

Priced at Rs 29,990, Lenovo PHAB2 Pro will be available exclusively on Flipkart in Champagne Gold colour.

