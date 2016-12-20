Lenovo ZUK Edge With Android Nougat, Snapdragon 821 Launched

Lenovo brought a new addition to its ZUK range of smartphones with the launch of Lenovo ZUK Edge in China.

The smartphone is powered by 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat based ZUI 2.5.

Lenovo ZUK Edge will come with a 5.5 inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass and a 64GB inbuilt storage which is not expandable.

The smartphone is powered by a 3100mAh battery with a USB Type-C port and supports dual sim technology.

Weighing 160 grams the phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The phone has several sensors such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, UV light sensor and blood oxygen heart rate sensor.

The Zuk Edge will come in two colour options: Ceramic White and Titanium Crystal Black.

The smartphone will be put on sale on January 1 in China at a price of CNY 2,299 (Approx. Rs. 22,500) for the 4GB RAM variant, and CNY 2,499 (Approx. Rs 24,500) for the 6GB RAM variant.

