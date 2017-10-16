lephone Launches New Smartphone 'lephone W15': Price, Specifications
lephone Launches New Smartphone 'lephone W15': Price, Specifications (image: Iephone)
Chinese smartphone maker lephone on Monday launched its new smartphone "lephone W15" in India for Rs 5,499. The dual-SIM device with 5-inch HD IPS screen is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor and has 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory, the company said in a statement. Backed by 2,000mAh battery, the device sports 8MP rear auto-focus camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera. The handset offers an eclectic range of emojis and symbols for better text communication and supports 22 Indian regional languages. The device is currently available in gold, rose gold, silver and red colours across offline platforms.
