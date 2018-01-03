LG Announces V30 Raspberry Rose Edition

LG is all set to launch Red Raspberry Rose colour variant for LG V30 soon. Raspberry Rose LG V30 variant will be displayed officially at CES 2018 in Las Vegas starting next week. Described as a “romance-inspiring” Raspberry Rose, this deep pink shade device will be available to buy before this year’s Valentine’s Day. The new variant of the V30 will be first made accessible in Korea, followed by Europe and Asia.The Raspberry Rose colour variant will be the fifth colour for the LG V30. The smartphone was initially launched in four colour options Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet 2. The device will have exactly the same specifications as any other LG V30 in any other colour.In terms of specifications, the LG V30 sports a 6-inch 18:9 Quad HD OLED FullVision display with 2880x1440 resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage. The LG V30+, on the other hand, offers a higher storage of 128GB. Both the variants, however, offer an expandable memory of up to 2TB. The V30 runs the latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat with UI-UX 6.0+ on top and is expected to get the Android Oreo update soon. LG V30 also sports its predecessor’s secondary display on the top.In terms of optics, the LG V30 features a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel (f/1.6) primary lens and a 13-megapixel (f/1.9) 120-degree wide-angle lens. The selfie camera comes with a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) wide-angle lens. The smartphone is backed by a 3,300 mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support. Additional features of the LG V30 include Daydream compatibility, wireless charging support, IP 68 Water/ Dust resistance and MIL-STD-810G durability.