LG G6 Receives Price Cut, Available for Rs 41,990 Now

LG's flagship G6 smartphone, which was launched last month at a price of Rs 51,990 has received a massive price cut.

LG G6 is available for Rs 41,990 now after the limited-period price cut. According to Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, the price of LG G6 has been slashed under the new BYOD offer for a limited period - May 18 to June 15)

As it can be seen in the promo image, LG is offering 50 per cent discount on its Tone Active+ HBS-A100 Bluetooth headset that was launched alongside.

LG G6 was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Mystic White colours.

It is being seen as the direct competition to Samsung Galaxy S8 that is selling at its launch price of Rs 57,900.

LG G6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal memory that can be expanded. It has two rear cameras with different lenses for standard and wide shots.