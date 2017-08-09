LG Q6 Launched: LG's Attempt at Going Bezel-less Within Budget
LG Q6 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,990 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India website. Find out what other features the new LG smartphone has to offer.
LG Q6 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,990 and will be available exclusively on Amazon.in (Image: LG)
LG Electronics has launched its first smartphone under the new Q series called the LG Q6 in India. LG Q6 is the first midrange phone with LG’s proprietary FullVision display technology. The Q6 comes with a 5.5-inch FullHD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage.
LG Q6 sports a 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter. The 149-gram smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Connectivity options on the LG Q6 include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 and USB type-B.
LG Q6 will be available exclusively through the Amazon India website in three colour variants – Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Terra Gold. LG is offering one-time free screen replacement on the purchase of the LG Q6, which will be valid for the first six months from the date of purchase. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,990.
