LG Q6+ With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Launched at Rs 17,990
LG Electronics has come up with a step-up version of its recently launched LG Q6 and has named it the LG Q6+. Read to find out about the upgrades on the new LG Q6+.
LG Q6. Representative Image. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
After the LG Q6 launch, LG Electronics has launched a new variant of the smartphone, called the LG Q6+. LG has upgraded the memory on the LG Q6 for this new variant and now offers a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage. The LG Q6+ borrows its design from its predecessor, which was launched as the first budget smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Other features of the LG Q6. like facial recognition, are also embedded into the LG Q6+.
In terms of specifications, the LG Q6+ sports a 5.5-inch FullHD+ FullVision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. LG claims to have used a 7000 series aluminium frame for the smartphone’s metallic build. The LG Q6 weighs 149 grams and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. It runs the Android 7.1.1 Nougat and draws its juice from a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery.
Read the full review of the LG Q6 here.
The optics on the LG Q6+ include a 13-megapixel primary camera with features like Square Camera mode and more. On the front, it carries a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie lens with instant sharing options for social media enthusiasts. Connectivity options on this one include LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 and USB Type-B 2.0. Since the smartphone misses out on fingerprint sensor because of the minimalistic bezel design, it uses facial recognition for unlocking and security purposes.
LG Q6+ will be available across offline retail outlet stores starting September 20, 2017, at a price of Rs 17,990 in two colour variants - Astro Black and Ice Platinum. Its smaller counterpart, the LG Q6 currently sells on Amazon at a price of Rs 14,990. LG is also offering a 1-time free screen replacement guarantee with the Q6+ which can be availed within 6 months of purchasing the smartphone.
Watch Video: LG Q6 Review | High on Looks, Low on Performance
