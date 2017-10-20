LG, Qualcomm Join Hands For Autonomous Driving
LG Electronics said Thursday that it will work with Qualcomm to jointly research and develop autonomous driving technologies. The South Korean company said in a statement that the U.S. chipmaker and the company have opened a joint research center in Seoul and will open another one in Seoul by the end of 2018.
Their joint research will focus on developing the fifth-generation wireless technology known as 5G, which could deliver data at a much faster speed than the current wireless technology and is seen as crucial for autonomous vehicles. They will also research other wireless technologies needed for the safety of connected cars, LG said in a statement. LG Electronics, a major TV and home appliance manufacturer with a struggling mobile business, has been trying to diversify by supplying components for connected car makers.
