LG to Unveil World's First 88-Inch OLED Television With 8K Resolution at CES 2018
LG has a never-seen-before technology in its hands for the upcoming CES 2018 unveiling.
A 77-inch LG Signature W OLED television is displayed during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Steve Marcus)
Consumer Electronics Show 2018 is just around the corner and it seems like tech giants have already kicked things up a notch for it. One such technology player, LG, has announced its upcoming unveil scheduled for the CES 2018 and it is certainly a never-seen-before showstopper. This CES, the South Korean giant is set to unveil the largest and highest-resolution OLED television the world has seen till date.
As per reports, LG has come up with an 88-inch OLED TV with an 8K display as a showstopper for its CES gig. Once out, the LG television will beat the current largest OLED screen, measuring at 77-inches with a 4K resolution, offered by LG, Panasonic and Sony alike. While the 4K resolution OLED screens are still being adopted in many parts across the globe, LG will have a jump start to the 8K resolution game and hence, will also have to make the push towards making it a standard in the market.
LG 88-inch 8K OLED Display. (Image: Engadget)
Not much is known about the 8K television as of now and we will have to wait till it is unveiled at the CES 2018 in order to know its specifications and features. What’s for sure, is that LG will have a hand of strength at the CES with this unveiling. This also raises eyebrows towards Samsung’s upcoming release for the CES. Samsung, a major contestant to LG in the display market, had long back shifted to QLED resolution in its televisions, which, it claims to be better than the existing OLED technology. At CES 2017, Samsung had unveiled three QLED TV variants namely, Q9, Q8 and Q7. Following this, more QLED TVs are expected by Samsung this year at the CES.
Watch: Tech And Auto Show Ep 26 | Toyota Fortuner vs Isuzu mu-X, Hyundai Weekender & More
As per reports, LG has come up with an 88-inch OLED TV with an 8K display as a showstopper for its CES gig. Once out, the LG television will beat the current largest OLED screen, measuring at 77-inches with a 4K resolution, offered by LG, Panasonic and Sony alike. While the 4K resolution OLED screens are still being adopted in many parts across the globe, LG will have a jump start to the 8K resolution game and hence, will also have to make the push towards making it a standard in the market.
LG 88-inch 8K OLED Display. (Image: Engadget)
Not much is known about the 8K television as of now and we will have to wait till it is unveiled at the CES 2018 in order to know its specifications and features. What’s for sure, is that LG will have a hand of strength at the CES with this unveiling. This also raises eyebrows towards Samsung’s upcoming release for the CES. Samsung, a major contestant to LG in the display market, had long back shifted to QLED resolution in its televisions, which, it claims to be better than the existing OLED technology. At CES 2017, Samsung had unveiled three QLED TV variants namely, Q9, Q8 and Q7. Following this, more QLED TVs are expected by Samsung this year at the CES.
Watch: Tech And Auto Show Ep 26 | Toyota Fortuner vs Isuzu mu-X, Hyundai Weekender & More
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Virat and Anushka, Varun Dhawan Planning to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?
- ICC Rates Melbourne Pitch as Poor After Fourth Ashes Test
- Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 Cruiser Launched in India For Rs 5.44 Lakh
- Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten Join RCB Coaching Setup, Vettori to Remain Head Coach
- How to Get Back Into Exercise Mode in 2018