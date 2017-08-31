LG V30 Launched With Dual Cameras, 6-Inch OLED Display, Snapdragon 835 SoC

LG has launched its new flagship – the LG V30 at an event on Thursday. Launched at IFA 2017, the latest LG flagship also comes in a higher memory variant which is named the LG V30+. Highlights of the LG smartphones include a FullVision Quad HD+ Display and audio support by Bang and Olufsen, along with an IP68 dust and water resistance. The LG V30 and V30+ also come with a dual camera setup (f/1.6) at the back.In terms of specifications, the LG V30 sports a 6-inch 18:9 Quad HD OLED FullVision display with 2880x1440 resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage. The LG V30+, on the other hand, offers a higher storage of 128GB. Both the variants, however, offer an expandable memory of up to 2TB. The V30 runs the latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat with UI-UX 6.0+ on top and is expected to get the Android Oreo update soon. LG V30 also sports its predecessor’s secondary display on the top.In terms of optics, the LG V30 features a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel (f/1.6) primary lens and a 13-megapixel (f/1.9) 120-degree wide-angle lens. The selfie camera comes with a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) wide-angle lens. The smartphone is backed by a 3,300 mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support. Additional features of the LG V30 include Daydream compatibility, wireless charging support, IP 68 Water/ Dust resistance and MIL-STD-810G durability.The LG flagship will compete with Samsung and Apple flagships and will begin shipping from September 21 in South Korea. The price of the smartphone has not been announced yet. The LG V30 will be available in four colour variants - Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet and Cloud Silver.