LG V30 Leaked Image Shows Samsung Galaxy S8 Like Design, Dual Camera And More

LG V30 has seen its own share of leaks and rumours and now that LG is set to launch the flagship and has revealed much about the phone itself, a final nail in the coffin to the rumours has been put in by noted leakster – Evan Blass. In an image on Twitter, the leakster posted images of what looks to be the final design of the LG V30. Surprisingly, the upcoming LG flagship looks to have gone the ‘Samsung Galaxy S8’ way in terms of design, closely reciprocating what Samsung called the ‘Infinity Display’.Apart from the design, the LG V30 is confirmed to sport an OLED display with an 18:9 ratio. The leaked image indicates round edges of the smartphone and no physical home button. LG has decided to go for as less bezel as possible with the V30. It even looks to have ditched the headphone jack from the smartphone. The render image also shows a volume rocker on the left of the smartphone. No other physical button is visible on the phone.At the back, the LG V30 houses a horizontal dual camera setup along with an LED flash. Right below the rear camera setup is the fingerprint scanner. The selfie camera is placed at the top bezel in the front. Till date, LG has confirmed that the V30 will come with Daydream support and will feature LG’s custom Android UI – UX 6.0+. Other rumours suggest that the LG flagship will feature a Snapdragon 835 SoC and a wireless charging support.LG is set to unveil the LG V30 on August 31.