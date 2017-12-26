LG V30 Starts Receiving Android Oreo Update

LG Electronics on Tuesday said it has started updating LG V30 smartphones to the latest version of the Android operating system Oreo. The official update comes after the South Korean tech giant launched a preview programme in November that allowed selected users to test the Oreo beforehand and provide feedback. LG said it gathered 500 opinions, which would help the company provide more optimised services to V30 users.Users could make updates by clicking on the notification on the smartphone or by connecting the device to the LG Bridge programme on PCs. Android Oreo comes with improved performance in terms of speed and battery life. The picture-in-picture feature also allows users to enjoy videos and run another application at the same time.The LG V30, released in South Korea in September, is the company's latest premium smartphone and boasts a top-notch dual-lens rear camera system and audio capabilities.The company at that time had said the device would be launched in European countries like Germany, Spain and Poland by the end of December. The launch would be the first time for LG to release a V-series smartphone through European mobile carriers. In India, the company launched "V30+" smartphone for Rs 44,990 earlier this month.The device sports a 6-inch QHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. 'LG V30+' is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and is rated IP68 water and dust resistant.It also has 4GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage and a 3,300mAh battery. The phone comes with a built-in "Hi-Fi Quad DAC", with sound tuning by B&O Play.