LG X Power2 Global Rollout Begins

LG Electronics (LG) begins rolling out its LG X power2 smartphone this month in markets around the world starting in North America followed by key target markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America and other regions.

The LG X power2 is a mass-tier phone targeting heavy-duty users and comes with a 5.5 inch HD display powered by a 4,500 mAh fast charging battery which company claims to have 26 hours of talk time, 18 hours of video viewing or 19 hours of web browsing.

Also Read: Honor 8 Lite To Launch on May 11: Here's All You Need to Know About Honor 8's Sibling

With octa-core 1.5GHz CPU and 13MP/5Mp camera combo, the smartphone comes with Android Nougat.

As per the company’s website pricing and exact date of availability of the smartphone will be announced locally in each market.

Don't Miss: