LG is Set to Launch Its K-Series And Stylus 3 Budget Smartphones

LG Electronics will unveil four new mass-tier K Series smartphones and a new Stylus 3 at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, as the mid-range segment continues its strong growth as the market matures.

The new mid-range devices include smartphones by the name of K10, K8, K4 and K3.

The K10 sports a 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch display, 5-megapixel front camera with 120-degree wide-angle selfie lens, 13-megapixel rear camera that has been employed in LG flagship G-series devices.

Other features include a fingerprint scanner, a metallic U-frame and 2.5D Arc Glass design.

The K8 features a 5-inch HD In-cell Touch display and a 5-megapixel camera in the front and 13-megapixel on the rear.

The K4 is equipped with a sensitive 5-inch In-cell Touch display and 5-megapixel front and rear cameras. The K4 is powered by a removable 2,500mAh battery.

The smallest in the series, the K3 comes with a 4.5-inch On-cell Touch display, a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel lens in the front combined with a microSD slot and 2,100mAh removable battery.

LG will also debut the third-generation Stylus 3, the latest version of its mid-range Stylus smartphone (Stylo in the United States). The Stylus 3 is a 1.8mm diameter fiber-tip stylus to provide the feel and feedback of an actual pen when writing on the screen.

The Stylus 3 also features a fingerprint scanner and enhanced user experience with Pen Pop 2.0 as well as the Pen Keeper and Screen-off Memo.

With Pen Pop 2.0, memos can be set to display on the screen whenever the stylus is removed.

Pen Keeper displays a warning when the stylus strays too far from the phone, and Screen-off Memo enables note-taking directly on the screen even when the display is off.

“Our 2017 mass-tier, mid-range smartphones focus on giving our customers a wide variety of options and choices for their smartphone lifestyles,” said Juno Cho, president of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “What’s consistent in all our K Series and Stylus 3 devices is that they look and feel premium, offer replaceable batteries and all come with expandable memory slots, what customers consider key factors when buying smartphones in this category.”

Information regarding launch dates and markets will be announced locally in the weeks to come.

