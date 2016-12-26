»
1-min read

LimeRoad Joins Hands with Madhya Pradesh Government to Digitise Handloom Sector

IANS

First published: December 26, 2016, 8:45 AM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
LimeRoad Joins Hands with Madhya Pradesh Government to Digitise Handloom Sector
Towards this, LimeRoad has signed an MoU with the "Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam". (Image: Limeroad)

Domestic social shopping platform LimeRoad on Saturday announced its partnership with the Madhya Pradesh government for an exclusive range of handicrafts and apparel to be made available on its platform.

Read more: Top 5 Moto Phones Under Rs 16,000 in 2016

Towards this, LimeRoad has signed an MoU with the "Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam".

Don't miss: Samsung Launches Pink Gold Galaxy S7 Edge in India

"Platform provided by LimeRoad to our artisans will help spreading the old customs & traditions of rural Madhya Pradesh across the world," tweeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

LimeRoad will work with the talented artisans to blend traditional weaves with modern-day design.

Read more: Top 5 Best-Selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

"We welcome the talented artisans of Madhya Pradesh on to our platform. These gorgeous Chanderi, Maheshwari fabrics and saris have been around for years," said Suchi Mukherjee, Founder and CEO, LimeRoad, in a statement.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.