LimeRoad Joins Hands with Madhya Pradesh Government to Digitise Handloom Sector
Towards this, LimeRoad has signed an MoU with the "Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam". (Image: Limeroad)
Domestic social shopping platform LimeRoad on Saturday announced its partnership with the Madhya Pradesh government for an exclusive range of handicrafts and apparel to be made available on its platform.
Read more: Top 5 Moto Phones Under Rs 16,000 in 2016
Towards this, LimeRoad has signed an MoU with the "Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam".
Don't miss: Samsung Launches Pink Gold Galaxy S7 Edge in India
"Platform provided by LimeRoad to our artisans will help spreading the old customs & traditions of rural Madhya Pradesh across the world," tweeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
LimeRoad will work with the talented artisans to blend traditional weaves with modern-day design.
Read more: Top 5 Best-Selling Holiday Movies on iTunes
"We welcome the talented artisans of Madhya Pradesh on to our platform. These gorgeous Chanderi, Maheshwari fabrics and saris have been around for years," said Suchi Mukherjee, Founder and CEO, LimeRoad, in a statement.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP