LimeRoad Joins Hands with Madhya Pradesh Government to Digitise Handloom Sector

Domestic social shopping platform LimeRoad on Saturday announced its partnership with the Madhya Pradesh government for an exclusive range of handicrafts and apparel to be made available on its platform.

Towards this, LimeRoad has signed an MoU with the "Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam".

"Platform provided by LimeRoad to our artisans will help spreading the old customs & traditions of rural Madhya Pradesh across the world," tweeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

LimeRoad will work with the talented artisans to blend traditional weaves with modern-day design.

"We welcome the talented artisans of Madhya Pradesh on to our platform. These gorgeous Chanderi, Maheshwari fabrics and saris have been around for years," said Suchi Mukherjee, Founder and CEO, LimeRoad, in a statement.