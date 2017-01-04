Logistics Solutions Firm 'FarEye' to Extend Services to Europe

Logistics technology solutions firm FarEye is set to expand its services in Europe to directly serve the customers there and grow its business in the continent.

"Enterprises around the globe are looking for technology for a desk-less workforce to improve customer delight. We are looking to expand our presence in Europe to serve our customers there," said Kushal Nahata, Co-founder and CEO, FarEye, in a statement on Tuesday.

The demand for FarEye's mobile platform that digitalizes enterprise operations by empowering field workforce has grown at over 200 percent over the past three years, the company said.

The firm currently serves customers in 15 countries in Asia Pacific, Northern Africa, Oceania, South Asia and Western Asia regions through its offices in its home turf India, Singapore, Dubai among others.

FarEye serves sectors like e-commerce, healthcare, technology that include customers like Amway, Bajaj Capital, BlueDart-DHL, Walmart India and others.

