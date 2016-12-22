Logitech Launches Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard K375s and Stand Combo

Logitech announced a waterproof, multi-device wireless keyboard K375s that is compatible with smartphone, desktop and tablet. The multi-device keyboard costs Rs 1995 and comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty. The device will be up for sale from December 26.

The keyboard connects with multiple devices at the same time and the universal stand helps you keep your mobile device at the correct typing angle, added Logitech.

According to Logitech: The separate universal stand has a soft rubber base and a carefully designed cradle that holds mobile devices at the ideal angle to read or type. And, the keyboard is OS-adaptive, so whether you're using Windows PC, Android or iPhone, the keyboard layout is familiar.

It also lets the user easily switch between devices at the push of a button. The wireless keyboard also comes with a non-rechargeable battery that lasts up to two years, Logitech claimed.