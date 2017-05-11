Louis Vuitton, Mark Jacobs And Other LVMH Brands' E-Commerce Website to be Launched Soon

Luxury goods behemoth LVMH has confirmed it will unveil a new multi-brand e-commerce website next month, as the group looks to boost its digital presence on a global scale.

The e-commerce platform has been dubbed "24 Sevres" — taking inspiration from the Rue de Sevres location of upmarket department store Le Bon Marche in Paris' chic 7th arrondissement — and is slated for launch on June 6.

Also read: Honor 8 Lite Review

The online store will offer fashion, cosmetics and luggage products from LVMH's own portfolio as well as brands from outside the group, with the selection to comprise more than 150 labels, including at least 16 of LVMH's own stable such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Fendi (via BoF).

The website is expected to complement the offering already available on the respective websites of the LVMH brands, but will also expand the company's international reach, by offering product delivery across 70 countries.

Also read: National Technology Day of India: Why it is Celebrated on May 11