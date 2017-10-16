Mafe Mobile Launches New Phone 'Shine M815': Price, Specifications

Domestic handset maker Mafe Mobile on Monday launched an affordable 4G smartphone 'Shine M815' at Rs 4,999 in black and gold colours. The dual-SIM smartphone is equipped with 4000mAh battery and offers over 15 hours of talk-time, the company claimed. 'Our market research revealed that our customers value battery life as a crucial purchase decision apart from price. The new 'Shine M815' packs an enormous 4000mAh battery and comes at an affordable price,' said Jaikishan Agarwala, Director-Operations, Saawariya Impex Pvt Ltd that promotes Mafe Mobile, in a statement.The device sports 5-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. 'Shine M815' is powered by the quad-core Spreadtrum processor, has 1 GB RAM and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS). In terms of camera, the device has 5MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and 2MP front camera. There is 16GB storage which is expandable up to 64GB. Other features include GPS, Bluetooth, WI-Fi, proximity sensor and FM radio.