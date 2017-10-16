Mafe Mobile Launches New Phone 'Shine M815': Price, Specifications
Mafe Mobile on Monday launched an affordable 4G smartphone 'Shine M815' at Rs 4,999 in black and gold colours.
Mafe Mobile Launches 'Shine M815' at Rs 4,999 (photo for representation, image: Mafe)
Domestic handset maker Mafe Mobile on Monday launched an affordable 4G smartphone 'Shine M815' at Rs 4,999 in black and gold colours. The dual-SIM smartphone is equipped with 4000mAh battery and offers over 15 hours of talk-time, the company claimed. 'Our market research revealed that our customers value battery life as a crucial purchase decision apart from price. The new 'Shine M815' packs an enormous 4000mAh battery and comes at an affordable price,' said Jaikishan Agarwala, Director-Operations, Saawariya Impex Pvt Ltd that promotes Mafe Mobile, in a statement.
The device sports 5-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. 'Shine M815' is powered by the quad-core Spreadtrum processor, has 1 GB RAM and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS). In terms of camera, the device has 5MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and 2MP front camera. There is 16GB storage which is expandable up to 64GB. Other features include GPS, Bluetooth, WI-Fi, proximity sensor and FM radio.
