Magic Leap Unveils Mixed-Reality Goggles

Magic Leap, the ambitious American startup specializing in mixed reality -- bringing virtual reality content to real-world environments -- has unveiled its first prototype mixed reality glasses, tethered to a small computer pack worn around the waist. The whole lot will be available for developers to test in 2018.Although there's no demo of the Magic Leap One goggles in action, the startup has posted a series of photos of the upcoming product on its official website. A first model aimed specifically at developers should be available to test in 2018, promising interaction with objects and 3D screens thanks to a host of sensors in the glasses and a manual controller with force control and haptic feedback for a seamless sensory experience.The industry will have to wait a little longer to find out more about the device's tech specs, release date and pricing. Still, the idea of glasses -- less bulky and heavy than headsets from the likes of Oculus -- connected by cable to a mini computer worn on the belt is an intriguing concept, especially given the high expectations from Magic Leap.The firm hit the headlines in 2016 with a surprising video showing a kind of virtual screen for working, entertainment or online shopping all within the user's real-world environment. Since then, many have expressed doubts about the project, even accusing Magic Leap of faking its technology -- until this announcement. In the meantime, Magic Leap has managed to raise investments of almost $2 billion for the project, notably from Google, Alibaba and Qualcomm.