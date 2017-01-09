CM Fadnavis Rolls Out Largest Public Wi-Fi Service in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced the largest public Wi-Fi service in Mumbai with 500 Wi-Fi live hotspots across the city.

“Happy to dedicate Phase 1 of #MumbaiWiFi . From this instance, 500 WiFi Hotspots go live across various locations in #Mumbai. #MumbaiWifi is India’s largest Public WiFi service & one of the largest globally too,” tweeted the CM from his official Twitter handle.

To find the nearest Wi-Fi hotspot, Mumbaikars can visit here. “Feel free to share feedback/issues at #twitter handle @AS_Mum_WiFi,” said Fadnavis.

He also said that 1,200 Wi-Fi hotspots will go live in Mumbai by May 1, as committed. “Meanwhile we will also monitor the progress on connectivity & speed,” he added.

Highlighting it as an important step by the government for digital empowerment of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, “During the trial period from 2nd to 8th Jan about 23000 users across the city signed up and downloaded more than 2 TB of data.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, before getting elected, had committed a similar Wi-Fi scheme. In July 2016, CM Kejriwal on ‘Talk to AK’ show had revealed that the project would take another two to three years.