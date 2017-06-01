MakeMyTrip Co-founder Bats For Right to Eat, Trolled, Quits Twitter

Amidst the raging debate on the central government’s ban on cattle slaughter, the co-founder of online Indian travel company MakeMyTrip quit Twitter on Wednesday saying that he was disappointed at seeing the curbs on people’s freedom to eat.

“If Hinduism takes away right to choice of food, I rather not be a Hindu. @narendramodi @BJP4India can’t decide what people eat,” he said in a tweet, adding that he would now eat beef in India to support freedom for food. News18, however, couldn’t confirm the authenticity of the account.

His tweets, however, invited severe criticism on the social media where many people called for boycotting the brand.

A source at the company, however, told News18 that there has been no impact on the sales. Soon after the backlash, Joshi withdrew his comments and said that his views were personal and not aimed at hurting any sentiments.

Speaking to News18, MakeMyTrip spokesperson said, “MakeMyTrip is a responsible corporate citizen with very high regard and respect for the laws of the land and the esteemed government of India. Views expressed by Mr. Joshi on Twitter are completely personal and do not reflect MakeMyTrip's views in any way.”