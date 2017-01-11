Making India Proud; Indian Inventors Contribute Record 658 Patents to IBM
IBM topped the list for US patent recipients in 2016 thanks to Indian contributors. (Image: Reuters)
Inventors from India contributed a record 658 patents to IBM last year to help the software giant top the list for US patent recipients in 2016.
With 8,088 US patents, IBM's 2016 list covers a diverse range of inventions in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, cognitive health, Cloud, cyber security and other strategic growth areas for the company.
"Leading the world in innovation for 24 years in a row is a result of IBM's unmatched commitment to innovation and R&D," said Ginni Rometty, IBM's Chairman, President and CEO, in a statement.
While Samsung Electronics with 5,518 US patents stood second, Canon with 3,665 patents was at the third position.
Also read: Reliance Jio, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Hottest Searches of 2016
In the area of cognitive computing and artificial intelligence, IBM inventors patented more than 1,100 inventions that help machines learn, reason and efficiently process diverse data types while interacting with people in natural and familiar ways.
"IBM inventors were granted more than 22 patents per day in 2016, enabling the company to become the first to surpass 8,000 patents in a single year," the statement said.
While Google with 2,835 patents came fifth, Microsoft with 2,398 patents was at the eighth spot.
Also read: Aeris, MapmyIndia Partner to Tap Internet of Things Market in India
Recommended For You
- #SupportVirender Sehwag Wins Hearts With His Tweet In Support Of Indian Soldiers
- GorgeousDisha Patani Goes Topless For Daboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot
- jammy turns 44Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Sehwag Leads the Way in Wishing 'The Wall'
- #ObamaFarewellBarack Obama Farewell Speech: Netizens Bid Adieu To World's Coolest President
- Ranji Trophy LiveRanji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 2