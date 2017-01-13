Manchester United and Uber Join Hands in a New Deal
As a part of the partnership, a dedicated Uber pick-up and drop-off zone will be set up at Old Trafford. (Image: Reuters)
Manchester United has joined hands with cab-hailing service provider Uber in a global partnership, which is likely to enhance fans’ match day experience at Old Trafford and how they connect with the club on a global scale.
As a part of the partnership, a dedicated Uber pick-up and drop-off zone will be set up at Old Trafford.
Over the next several months, Uber will also connect fans in over 30 countries around the world to Manchester United through a number of experiences, including behind-the scenes content, bringing fans together on match days wherever they are watching, and sending riders and drivers to the Club’s famous Theatre of Dreams.
In a joint statement, Manchester United and Uber confirmed the partnership and said that the aim is to bring fans together on match days wherever they are watching, and sending riders and drivers to the club’s famous Theatre of Dreams.
