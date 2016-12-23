Mannequin Challenge: Glimpse of Honor's Upcoming Smartphone

Also Read: Honor India to Launch Affordable 'Swag Phone' With Dual Rear Cameras Soon

Check out the mannequin challenge for a glimpse of Honor's upcoming Smartphone that's launching in January 2017.

Honor India will reportedly launch a new affordable smartphone with dual cameras at the back in January 2017. Dubbed as the ‘Swag Phone’, Honor India has sent out media invites for a preview event of the same on December 23.

The brand had recently launched its Honor 6X with dual cameras at the back in China. Rumours suggest that it is the same ‘Swag Phone’ that will be launched in India in January 2017. #SWAGphoneIsComing, Honor's upcoming smartphone in 2017 has got all the SWAG.