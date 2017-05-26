Mark Zuckerberg Returns to Harvard to Collect Honorary Degree 13 Years After Dropping Out

Mark Zuckerberg returned and collected an honorary degree 13 years after dropping out from Harvard University. He returned to the Ivy League school to address its graduating class.

The Facebook CEO began his speech telling students, “You accomplished something I never could.”

Zuckerberg had enrolled in Harvard College in 2002 and dropped out after two years without completing his degree. The 33-year-old had launched the social media platform, which was then known as “Thefacebook”, in his Harvard dorm room in 2004 where he also met Priscilla Chan.

He made a 24-minute video from the Harvard dorm room and addressed while looking visibly excited.

His parents also showed up to the school to help him pack up his belongings, and his friends threw him a goodbye party as well.