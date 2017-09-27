MediaTek Launches New Chipset MT6739 at India Mobile Congress

Taiwan-based semiconductor leader MediaTek Inc on Wednesday launched its new "MT6739" chipset designed for mid- to entry-level 4G smartphone users at the ongoing 'India Mobile Congress 2017' here. The high-speed quad-core System on Chip (SoC) is built for the rapidly growing 4G market. The "MT6739" features an advanced "WorldMode LTE Cat.4 modem", dual-camera photography and 18:9 display support to bring the latest 4G LTE functions to users. "Consumers expect smartphones to do more than ever before. That's why we designed the smartphone chipsets with features to let you share, do and capture more and at the same time plug in less," said Dr Finbarr Moynihan, General Manager, International Corporate Sales, MediaTek."Our latest offering in India allows OEMs and ODMs to create 4G-entry smartphones that deliver premium features that provide high-end value at affordable prices," Moynihan added. MT6739 is a quad-core 64bit ARM Cortex-A53 processor and operates up to 1.5GHz. In addition to MT6739, MediaTek is also introducing its Helio P23 chipset to India. Helio P23 delivers performance and power efficiency, dual-camera photography, dual-SIM and dual 4G VoLTE capabilities. MT6739 and Helio P23-enabled devices will be available in India and the global market by the end of this year, the company said. MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year.