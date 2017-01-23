Meet Xiang Wang, The Person Taking Over Hugo Barra at Xiaomi

With Xiaomi VP Hugo Barra hanging up his boots by end of February, senior vice president Xiang Wang is all set to replace him to lead Xiaomi’s global efforts going ahead.

“Xiang Wang, Xiaomi Senior Vice President, will lead our entire global efforts moving forward. We have ambitious expansion plans for 2017 and are confident in Xiang's leadership to take our global business to even greater heights,” announced Bin Lin, Xiaomi co-founder and president in a Facebook post.

Xiang Wang joined Xiaomi in June 2015 as the senior vice president of strategic cooperation and had worked as the president of Qualcomm Greater China since April 2010.

Hugo Barra, the most prominent global executive at China's Xiaomi Inc and the face of the smartphone maker's global expansion, has left the company citing health concerns and a new role.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Barra, Xiaomi's vice president in charge of global operations, said he was leaving the company after three-and-a-half years for a new project based in Silicon Valley.

Xiaomi was briefly the world's most valuable startup and had hopes to be China's equivalent of Apple Inc. But the firm has recently grappled with slowing smartphone sales and fell out of the top five in China for smartphone vendors in 2016, after reaching No. 2 in 2015.

(With Reuters inputs)

