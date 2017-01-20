MeitY Common Service Centres to Start Offering PAN Services

The Common Service Centres (CSC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will soon start offering Permanent Account Number (PAN) Services to citizens across the country.

The Common Service Centres will enrol with the PAN Service providers in order to fully utilise the CSC network in the PAN application process and act as facilitation centres to expand the outreach of physical and online PAN applications.

A number of Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) in the CSC program have already enrolled themselves for the PAN facilitation network.

Once the enrolment process is completed, the Village Level Entrepreneurs will be provided an application software by the PAN Service providers, which will enable them to upload the PAN applications online.

The CSC can allot the application acknowledgement number to the applicant on behalf of the PAN Service provider and upload the PAN application along with all necessary documents through the software on the PAN Service provider’s portal.

This process will help in faster allotment of PAN numbers to the citizens.

“CSCs have been a major contributor to the DigiDhan Abhiyan for Digital Literacy and have enrolled around 2 crore rural citizens and around 6 lakh merchants for digital payments. Adding the PAN application process to their portfolio is a significant step to bring e-Governance services convenient to access and closer to the doorstep of the citizens.”, said Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY)

The Common Service Centres (CSC) set up under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are the access points for delivery of various electronic services to villages in India, thereby contributing to a digitally and financially inclusive society.

The services offered under the Common Service Centres (CSC) cover a range of Government to Citizen (G2C), Business to Citizen (B2C) and Education services. A lot of key services like Banking, Passport applications, online ticket bookings, insurance services, pension services among others are being provided by the Common Service Centres (CSC).

