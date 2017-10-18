Tech
Micromax-BSNL Launches 'Bharat-1' 4G phone: Price, Specifications

With "Bharat-1", Micromax and BSNL are aiming to provide a 4G phone to India's 500 million population that does not have access to the Internet.

IANS

Updated:October 18, 2017, 12:58 PM IST
Domestic handset maker Micromax on Tuesday launched a 4G VoLTE-enabled phone "Bharat 1" at Rs 2,200 and announced its partnership with state-run telecom operator BSNL. With "Bharat-1", Micromax and BSNL are aiming to provide a 4G phone to India's 500 million population that does not have access to the Internet. The collaboration will allow the users to experience low-cost data and get unlimited call and Internet services at Rs 97 every month.

"Both Micromax and BSNL have been working with an aim to bring the next wave of unconnected users on the Internet. We will now take this vision forward with 'Bharat-1' and create a compelling proposition for the users that is a first in the category," said Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax, in a statement. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon's 205 mobile platform. "The launch of 'Bharat-1', powered by Qualcomm 205 mobile platform will usher a new era by providing access to 4G, VoLTE, payments and new opportunities to millions of users in India," said Larry Paulson, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India.

The device comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal memory and has a 2000mAh battery. The phone features a 2-4 inch QVGA display, 2MP rear camera and VGA selfie camera. The phone will support 22 languages and start retailing from October 20.

