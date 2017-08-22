Micromax Canvas Infinity Launched For Rs 9,999

Following the trend set by Samsung and LG, Micromax has launched its first smartphone featuring a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Also, borrowing the term “infinity display” from Samsung, the company named the smartphones as ‘Canvas Infinity’.Micromax Canvas Infinity is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The new smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage that can be stretched up to 128GB via a microSD card and also supports OTG up to 64 GB.Micromax Canvas Infinity is backed by a 2,900 mAh battery. The new Micromax Canvas Infinity sports a 16MP selfie camera and 13MP rear camera with face beauty mode and offers other features like real-time bokeh effect and re-focus option.This 4G VoLTE smartphone comes with gesture and motion keys that simplify tasks such as music switching, snoozing alarm etc.- 5.7-inch (18:9 aspect ratio) display- Android 7.1 Nougat- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425- 3GB RAM- 32GB (up to 128GB)- 13MP rear camera- 16MP front camera- 2,900mAh battery- 4G VoLTE