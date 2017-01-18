»
Micromax Launches Vdeo 3 & 4 Starting From Rs 5,749

First published: January 18, 2017, 4:55 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Micromax launches Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 as an addition to its Vdeo range. Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)

Micromax Informatics today extended its Vdeo range with the launch of 2 new smartphones- Vdeo 3, and Vdeo 4.

Aimed at massifying the video calling experience, the Micromax Vdeo range offers 4G VoLTE and comes pre-loaded with Google Duo app.

The Vdeo 3 and Vdeo 4 sport HD display and run on 1 GB RAM with Android Marshmallow.

The smartphones also come with a pre-bundled Reliance Jio SIM, which offers three months of unlimited free data and voice calling option to all the Vdeo users.

The smartphones are priced at Rs 5,749 and Rs 6,249 respectively.

