Micromax to Add Corning Gorilla Glass Protection on Affordable Smartphones
Upcoming Micromax Vdeo smartphones to have Corning Gorilla Glass protection. (Representative image: Corning Incorporated)
Corning Incorporated today announced that it has collaborated with Micromax for its Vdeo smartphones, designed for the “value-segment” consumer.
“The recently launched devices are among the first across India’s mobile phone entry segment to incorporate Corning Gorilla Glass to help protect against damage,” said Corning in a release.
“Value-segment smartphone customers typically spend a significant portion of their income buying a device,” said John Bayne, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “Many of these first-time smartphone users simply cannot afford to repair or to replace a damaged device. That’s why it’s essential to protect these devices with a material such as tough, damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.”
A recent consumer poll conducted in India, which is the second largest smartphone market in the world, highlights the needs of India’s critical value-segment smartphone category predominantly serviced by devices ranging in price from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 ($75 to $150).
