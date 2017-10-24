Micromax-Vodafone Launches Budget Smartphone

Domestic handset maker Micromax on Monday launched "Bharat2 Ultra" budget smartphone at Rs 999 in partnership with telecom operator Vodafone. As per the company's offer, one will have to buy the smartphone at Rs 2,899 and will have to recharge their new or existing Vodafone numbers with a minimum denomination of Rs 150 every month for three years. The buyer will get a cashback of Rs 900 at the end of 18 months and a cash back or Rs 1,000 after the next 18 months in Vodafone "M-Pesa" wallet, thereby making the effective price of the handset Rs 999."This partnership with Vodafone will bring in the next phase of smartphone adoption by helping consumers to upgrade from feature phones to smartphones," said Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax, in a statement. "We want to give superior device experience in an affordable way and 'Bharat' range is a testimony of the same, having already sold more than two million handsets." The phone is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3Ghz quad-core processor coupled with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage.On the display front, the phone has a 4-inch WVGA screen. There is a 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP front-facing camera. The handset runs Android Marshmallow operating system (OS) and is powered by 1300mAh battery. The smartphone will be available at stores and Vodafone stores from the first week of November.