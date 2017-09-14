Micromax' YU Launches 'YUREKA 2' at Rs 11,999
Micromax' YU Launches YU Yureka 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, and will be available exclusively via Flipkart from September 20.
Micromax' YU Launches 'YUREKA 2' at Rs 11,999 (image Micromax)
Micromax's sub brand YU Televentures on Thursday launched "YUREKA 2" at Rs 11,999. The device with 5.5-inch full HD screen runs on Snapdragon 625 octa core processor and sports 16MP rear and 8MP 'selfie' camera.
'YUREKA 2' is a premium smartphone that brings an immersive viewing experience. Its compact size and sturdy body creates an ergonomic grip and enables comfortable one-handed operation, the company said in a statement.
The 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM device also has quick charge 3.0 -- a distinctive feature that makes the 'Yureka 2' best-in-class device for extended use and optimal performance. The fingerprint sensor-enabled device has 3930mAh battery.
Key Specifications:
Display- 5.50-inch
Processor- octa-core
Front Camera- 8-megapixel
Resolution- 1080x1920 pixels
RAM- 4GB
OS- Android 6.0
Storage- 64GB
Rear Camera- 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity- 3930mAh
The device will be available on Flipkart during the "Big Billion Day" on September 20.
WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X First Look Video
'YUREKA 2' is a premium smartphone that brings an immersive viewing experience. Its compact size and sturdy body creates an ergonomic grip and enables comfortable one-handed operation, the company said in a statement.
The 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM device also has quick charge 3.0 -- a distinctive feature that makes the 'Yureka 2' best-in-class device for extended use and optimal performance. The fingerprint sensor-enabled device has 3930mAh battery.
Key Specifications:
Display- 5.50-inch
Processor- octa-core
Front Camera- 8-megapixel
Resolution- 1080x1920 pixels
RAM- 4GB
OS- Android 6.0
Storage- 64GB
Rear Camera- 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity- 3930mAh
The device will be available on Flipkart during the "Big Billion Day" on September 20.
WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X First Look Video
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhawan to Miss First Three ODIs Against Aus; To be With Unwell Wife
- Apple iPhone 8 First Impressions Review: The iPhone 7 in an All Glass Body
- Video – 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Debuts at Frankfurt Motorshow
- Save Our Premature Baby Girl
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride