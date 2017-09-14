Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Micromax' YU Launches 'YUREKA 2' at Rs 11,999

Micromax' YU Launches YU Yureka 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, and will be available exclusively via Flipkart from September 20.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2017, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Micromax' YU Launches 'YUREKA 2' at Rs 11,999
Micromax' YU Launches 'YUREKA 2' at Rs 11,999 (image Micromax)
Micromax's sub brand YU Televentures on Thursday launched "YUREKA 2" at Rs 11,999. The device with 5.5-inch full HD screen runs on Snapdragon 625 octa core processor and sports 16MP rear and 8MP 'selfie' camera.

'YUREKA 2' is a premium smartphone that brings an immersive viewing experience. Its compact size and sturdy body creates an ergonomic grip and enables comfortable one-handed operation, the company said in a statement.

The 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM device also has quick charge 3.0 -- a distinctive feature that makes the 'Yureka 2' best-in-class device for extended use and optimal performance. The fingerprint sensor-enabled device has 3930mAh battery.

Key Specifications:

Display- 5.50-inch

Processor- octa-core

Front Camera- 8-megapixel

Resolution- 1080x1920 pixels

RAM- 4GB

OS- Android 6.0

Storage- 64GB

Rear Camera- 16-megapixel

Battery Capacity- 3930mAh

The device will be available on Flipkart during the "Big Billion Day" on September 20.


WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X First Look Video


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES