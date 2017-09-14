Micromax' YU Launches 'YUREKA 2' at Rs 11,999

Micromax's sub brand YU Televentures on Thursday launched "YUREKA 2" at Rs 11,999. The device with 5.5-inch full HD screen runs on Snapdragon 625 octa core processor and sports 16MP rear and 8MP 'selfie' camera.'YUREKA 2' is a premium smartphone that brings an immersive viewing experience. Its compact size and sturdy body creates an ergonomic grip and enables comfortable one-handed operation, the company said in a statement.The 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM device also has quick charge 3.0 -- a distinctive feature that makes the 'Yureka 2' best-in-class device for extended use and optimal performance. The fingerprint sensor-enabled device has 3930mAh battery.Key Specifications:Display- 5.50-inchProcessor- octa-coreFront Camera- 8-megapixelResolution- 1080x1920 pixelsRAM- 4GBOS- Android 6.0Storage- 64GBRear Camera- 16-megapixelBattery Capacity- 3930mAhThe device will be available on Flipkart during the "Big Billion Day" on September 20.