Microsoft Announces Next Major Windows 10 Update With Project Neon

Microsoft at its Build 2017 developers conference announced the next major Windows 10 update called the Fall Creators Update. The update will be available later this year and is focused on delivering "innovative experience" and a new design language. Talking of which, Project Neon got the official name Microsoft Fluent Design Systems. It is the next version of Microsoft's known metro design and will be available on services across Windows, iOS and Android.

Also read: Build 2017: Microsoft Unveils Its Mixed Reality Motion Controllers





While there is not much detailed information on what the final release will have but according to Microsoft, these are the key features powered by Microsoft Graph:

Clipboard will now allow users to copy content on one device and paste them on to other, provided they are connected. For example, if you have copied something on your desktop and wish to have that information on your phone (iOS, Android and Windows) you can now simply access the Clipboard information and paste it on your phone.

Cortana will now allow you to "Pick Up Where You Left Off" across Windows, iOS and Android connected devices. Also, OneDrive gets Files on Demand. This will allow users to access all files in the cloud without having to download them and use storage space on a specific device.

Also read: Microsoft Build 2017 Day 1: Top 10 Announcements From The Keynote

The update will also introduce Timelines which will visually display what a user was doing previously, allowing users to easily hop back into files, apps and websites as if it was real time.

Microsoft also showcased Windows Story Remix which makes it easy for users to add cinematic effects to regular photos and videos. Built on .NET, the Universal Windows App uses AI and deep learning to create stories with a soundtrack, theme and cinematic transitions.

Users can also create mixed reality by adding 3-D objects to photos and videos to tell stories in a whole new way, or turn photos and videos into a canvas, drawing on them with Windows Ink.

Microsoft also announced that iTunes, Autodesk and SAP Digital Boardroom to Windows Store. This means any Windows 10 device can access iTunes along with Apple Music and iTunes Store.

(Disclaimer: The author is in Seattle covering Build 2017 on the invite of Microsoft.)