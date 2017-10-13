Microsoft Azure Cloud to Power Wipro's IT Infrastructure

Wipro has migrated its IT infrastructure to Microsoft Cloud and is hosting a majority of its business-critical enterprise applications on Azure, Microsoft announced on Thursday. Microsoft worked closely with Wipro to ensure the streamlining of key aspects such as access, performance, availability and latency from the Cloud data centres to provide a seamless experience to users, across geographies. "We are excited to be the strategic partner for Wipro in their journey towards digital transformation with the Cloud," said Peter Gartenberg, General Manager, Enterprise Commercial, Microsoft India, in a statement. "Their adoption of Microsoft Azure as both Platform and Infrastructure as a service not only provides benefits as an enterprise but also helps Wipro extend this capability and experience to its global customers," he added.Wipro runs its core applications from the Microsoft Azure data centre. Migrating to Microsoft Azure has given Wipro elasticity on its infrastructure, as well as boosted efficiencies related to data centre footprint, standardised business processes, best-in-class technologies, reduced application delivery time and increased stability and scalability. "The Azure platform has helped us build modern applications, which offer simplicity and great user experience with the extensive leverage of open source technology," said Raja Ukil, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Wipro. It has also enabled us to set new benchmarks in the pace of adoption in addition to collaboration and partnership in feature evolution to meet the complex requirements of the enterprise, he added.