Microsoft Build 2017: CEO Satya Nadella Paves The Way For Intelligent Cloud

With over 90 percent Fortune 500 companies on Microsoft Cloud, CEO Satya Nadella at the annual Build developer conference announced the shift towards intelligent cloud computing.

"We are moving from what is today's mobile-first, cloud-first, to a new world that is going to be made up of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge," said Nadella at the Build 2017 keynote in Seattle.

During his opening keynote Nadella also announced that Windows had reached 500 million monthly active users along with 100 million Commercial Office 365 monthly average users.

Build 2017 Day 1 keynote speakers included CEO Satya Nadella, Cloud and Enterprise group EVP Scott Guthrie and Harry Shum, Executive Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Research Group.

Microsoft also announced new Azure data and cloud services to help developers quickly modernise their existing apps along with new data, IoT edge and AI services.

The company introduced Azure Cosmos DB, the industry’s first globally distributed, multimodal database service. "Developers get incredible flexibility with the only schema-free database service, with support for popular NoSQL choices, that also offers five well-defined consistency choices while auto-indexing all your data," said Microsoft in a release.

At the keynote, Microsoft gave an early preview of its new database migration services, which will allow Oracle and SQL Server customers to more easily move their data and quickly modernize their apps.

Other announcements include the general availability of Threat Detection and preview of Graph support, Visual Studio 2017 for Mac, new cognitive services and more.

Microsoft also made new Microsoft Graph APIs available to developers, including APIs from SharePoint and Planner. The Microsoft Graph gives developers access to Office 365 data and intelligence.

More Cortana-enabled devices can be expected soon after Harman Kardon’s Invoke intelligent speaker. Microsoft has announced partnerships with HP on devices and Intel on reference platforms.

The Cortana Skills Kit is now in public preview. Developers can build skills for Cortana by creating a bot and publishing it to the new Cortana channel of the Bot Framework. This is available across Windows 10, Android, iOS and the new Cortana-powered Harman Kardon Invoke speaker.

Microsoft also highlighted its vision to amplify human ingenuity with intelligent technology, bringing AI to every developer through the unique combination of the Microsoft cloud and AI.

"We should empower people with technology...People have to be in the loop. Let's amplify their capability, amplify their ingenuity," said Nadella.

With this, the company announced 29 new cognitive services that enables developers to infuse off-the-shelf or custom intelligence capabilities such as vision, speech, language, knowledge and search into their app and bot experiences in any scenario.

