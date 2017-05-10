Microsoft Build 2017 Keynote Live: Watch What's Next For Developers

Microsoft is all set to kickstart Build 2017, its annual developer's conference, with CEO Satya Nadella spearheading important announcements for the developer community. The conference taking place in between May and 12, will set the tone for what Microsoft aims to achieve with its core products.

As usual, the conference will not focus much on hardware products. Microsoft had recently launched its Surface Laptop along with Windows 10S operating system which aims to deliver better performance with low-end hardware. It had also showcased the Cortana voice assistant powered Invoke speaker by Harman Kardon. There is another hardware event later this month.

Build 2017 aims to further cement Microsoft's vision of a "Mobile-First, Cloud-First" landscape with Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Services, Internet of Things along with Mixed Reality. On the cloud computing front, we can expect announcements around how Microsoft is building the Intelligent Cloud with artificial intelligence on a serverless infrastructure.

You can expect to hear a lot on bots and apps around it. Of course, Microsoft will have some surprise announcements on the HoloLens as well.

There will keynotes on May 10 and 11 starting at 8AM (Seattle time) on both days. In India, the Build 2017 keynotes are scheduled to begin at 8.30PM on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are live updates from Microsoft Build 2017.

(Disclaimer: The author is in Seattle covering Build 2017 on the invite of Microsoft.)