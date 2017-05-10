Microsoft Build 2017 Live: Over 90 pc Fortune 500 using Microsoft Cloud

Event Highlights
Microsoft is all set to kickstart Build 2017, its annual developer's conference, with CEO Satya Nadella spearheading important announcements for the developer community. The conference taking place in between May and 12, will set the tone for what Microsoft aims to achieve with its core products.
As usual, the conference will not focus much on hardware products. Microsoft had recently launched its Surface Laptop along with Windows 10S operating system which aims to deliver better performance with low-end hardware. It had also showcased the Cortana voice assistant powered Invoke speaker by Harman Kardon. There is another hardware event later this month.
Build 2017 aims to further cement Microsoft's vision of a "Mobile-First, Cloud-First" landscape with Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Services, Internet of Things along with Mixed Reality. On the cloud computing front, we can expect announcements around how Microsoft is building the Intelligent Cloud with artificial intelligence on a serverless infrastructure.
You can expect to hear a lot on bots and apps around it. Of course, Microsoft will have some surprise announcements on the HoloLens as well.
There will keynotes on May 10 and 11 starting at 8AM (Seattle time) on both days. In India, the Build 2017 keynotes are scheduled to begin at 8.30PM on Wednesday and Thursday.
WATCH BUILD 2017 KEYNOTE LIVE:
Here are live updates from Microsoft Build 2017.
(Disclaimer: The author is in Seattle covering Build 2017 on the invite of Microsoft.)
Developers can leverage Microsoft Graph to create systems of intelligence that fundamentally change the future & culture of work. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/IopvjF7qza— Windows Developer (@windowsdev) May 10, 2017
#MSBuild pic.twitter.com/rDzF8oi6Qb— Microsoft Azure (@Azure) May 10, 2017
Microsoft researcher Haiyan Zhang studied Parkinson's to alleviate graphic designer Emma Lawton's tremors, helping her write again. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/rZlOQBqXfe— Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 10, 2017
Stats as shared by Microsoft:
500 Million active Windows 10 monthly average devices.
100 million Commercial Office 365 monthly average users.
141 million Cortana monthly average users with both voice and text interactions.
12 million organisations in Azure Active Directory
Over 90 percent Fortune 500 using Microsoft Cloud
#MSBuild pic.twitter.com/WvfsLweXzO— Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 10, 2017
The shift in the #intelligentcloud & #intelligentedge will pervasively change everything we do in Windows, Office 365 & Azure. #MSBuild— Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 10, 2017
Global internet traffic:— Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 10, 2017
1992: 100 GB/day
Today: 20K GB/second#MSBuild
#MSBuild pic.twitter.com/TPpTdE4KYG— Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 10, 2017
-
