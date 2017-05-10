LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Microsoft Build 2017 Live: Over 90 pc Fortune 500 using Microsoft Cloud

News18.com | May 10, 2017, 9:40 PM IST
Event Highlights

Microsoft is all set to kickstart Build 2017, its annual developer's conference, with CEO Satya Nadella spearheading important announcements for the developer community. The conference taking place in between May and 12, will set the tone for what Microsoft aims to achieve with its core products.

As usual, the conference will not focus much on hardware products. Microsoft had recently launched its Surface Laptop along with Windows 10S operating system which aims to deliver better performance with low-end hardware. It had also showcased the Cortana voice assistant powered Invoke speaker by Harman Kardon. There is another hardware event later this month.

Build 2017 aims to further cement Microsoft's vision of a "Mobile-First, Cloud-First" landscape with Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Services, Internet of Things along with Mixed Reality. On the cloud computing front, we can expect announcements around how Microsoft is building the Intelligent Cloud with artificial intelligence on a serverless infrastructure.

You can expect to hear a lot on bots and apps around it. Of course, Microsoft will have some surprise announcements on the HoloLens as well.

There will keynotes on May 10 and 11 starting at 8AM (Seattle time) on both days. In India, the Build 2017 keynotes are scheduled to begin at 8.30PM on Wednesday and Thursday.

WATCH BUILD 2017 KEYNOTE LIVE:

Here are live updates from Microsoft Build 2017.

(Disclaimer: The author is in Seattle covering Build 2017 on the invite of Microsoft.)

May 10, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)

May 10, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)

Azure Cosmos DB is the industry’s first globally distributed, multimodal database service to deliver horizontal scale with guaranteed uptime, throughput, consistency and millisecond latency at the 99th percentile.


May 10, 2017 10:00 pm (IST)

May 10, 2017 9:53 pm (IST)

Azure Cosmos DB announced. It is built from the ground up to power planet-scale cloud services and data-intensive applications — from IoT to AI to mobile — with improved performance, fault tolerance and support for every type of data, including Graph. 


May 10, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)

New announcements: 

Azure Cloud Shell

Azure Mobile Portal

Visual Studio snapshot debugging for Azure

Visual Studio for Mac general availability 


May 10, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)

Visual Studio For Mac is now available. 


May 10, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)

Azure mobile app comes to iPhone and Android. 


May 10, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)

May 10, 2017 9:19 pm (IST)

Microsoft introduces technology that will allow you to search the real world in the same way you search the digital world, helping to keep your data safe and secure while making you more productive.


May 10, 2017 9:12 pm (IST)

Microsoft announces extensions to the Microsoft Graph to combine insights from the world of work with device insights and contextual awareness of the physical world.


May 10, 2017 9:06 pm (IST)

Stats as shared by Microsoft: 

 

500 Million active Windows 10 monthly average devices.

100 million Commercial Office 365 monthly average users.

141 million Cortana monthly average users with both voice and text interactions.

12 million organisations in Azure Active Directory

Over 90 percent Fortune 500 using Microsoft Cloud


May 10, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)

May 10, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

May 10, 2017 9:00 pm (IST)

All accidents at workplace can be prevented if detected with tech: Nadella


May 10, 2017 8:58 pm (IST)

May 10, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)

May 10, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)

Azure IoT Edge announced. 


May 10, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)

The intelligent cloud edge computing is here. 


May 10, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)

12 million organisations in Azure Active Directory


May 10, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)

The next big platform shift is happening to AI: Nadella


May 10, 2017 8:46 pm (IST)

The user experience will span across all devices: Nadella


May 10, 2017 8:43 pm (IST)

Over 90 percent Fortune 500 using Microsoft Cloud: Nadella


May 10, 2017 8:42 pm (IST)

141 million Cortana monthly average users with both voice and text interactions.


May 10, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)

We need to ensure that there is more trust in technology that we create: Nadella


May 10, 2017 6:46 pm (IST)

The keynote is scheduled to begin at 8:30PM. Stay tuned. 


May 10, 2017 6:46 pm (IST)

Build 2017 Day 1 keynote speakers include CEO Satya Nadella, Cloud and Enterprise group EVP Scott Guthrie and Harry Shum, Executive Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Research Group. 


