Microsoft Build 2017 Begins Today: Here's How to Watch it Live

Microsoft's annual developer conference, Microsoft Build 2017 kicks off on Wednesday.

Build 2017 will start on May 10 and last until May 12, in Seattle, Washington. The event would bring together over 5,000 developers from around the world.

The event could also see how Microsoft will outline its vision of future.

One week until #MSBuild, our annual conference for developers. RT if you’ll be joining us in Seattle or watching online. pic.twitter.com/7XjuTEYCUK — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 3, 2017

The two-day conference will see keynotes, including announcements from CEO Satya Nadella, Scott Guthrie, EVP of Cloud and Enterprise Group, Harry Shum, EVP of Artificial Intelligence and Research Group, and Terry Myerson, EVP of Windows and Devices Group.

Other things that people can look forward to discussions on the Cortana Artificial Intelligence assistant, the HoloLens amongst others. The company is also expected to release one more big Windows 10 update this year.

Catch the keynote live here - https://news.microsoft.com/build2017/%23webcast

