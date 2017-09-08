Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces His First Book ‘Hit Refresh’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has launched his first book named Hit Refresh where he tells the inside story of the company’s continuing transformation, tracing his own personal journey and concluding with his vision for the coming wave of intelligent technologies and a distinct call to action for leaders everywhere.“Hit Refresh isn’t a victory lap or a how-to manual. That would be premature. It’s a set of reflections, ideas and principles on transformation. It explores the renaissance of a storied company and the implications of the coming wave of technology — artificial intelligence, mixed reality and quantum computing — which will soon disrupt the status quo impacting our lives, communities and economies. It’s also a set of questions for anybody searching for improvement — for themselves as leaders, for their institutions and for society,” explains Microsoft CEO.The book goes on sale globally on September 26 and is available for pre-order. Satya Nadella will donate all proceeds from Hit Refresh to Microsoft Philanthropies.