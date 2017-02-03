Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Visit India For Future Decoded Event in February

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit India for the company’s flagship technology and business conference --Future Decoded-- in Mumbai, between February 21 and 22.

The two-day event will bring together 1,500 business and government decision makers to engage in conversations on how technology can empower people and organisations.

Also read: Uber Chief Travis Kalanick Quits Trump Advisory Group After Uproar

The conference will be also addressed by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu along with business, and technology thought leaders like Lord Jonathan Evans, Former Director General, MI5, Günter Butschek, CEO, Tata Motors Ltd., Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and MD, Havells, along with Nadella.

The event will also feature interactive sessions with a focus on digital transformation in industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, e-commerce and professional services.

Also read: International Research at Stake Under Trump Rule: NZ Scientists

Recently, India-born CEO Nadella was nominated to join the Board of Starbucks for his "invaluable insight" in international operations and distribution.