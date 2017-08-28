Tech
Microsoft Discontinues The Original Xbox One in US: Reports

The original Xbox One is listed as "sold out" on the Microsoft Store and does not show up in searches for Xbox systems.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2017, 10:44 AM IST
Microsoft Discontinues The Original Xbox One in US: Reports (image: Reuters)
Software giant Microsoft has stopped selling its original Xbox One in the US, reports said on Saturday. The original Xbox One is listed as "sold out" on the Microsoft Store and does not show up in searches for Xbox systems. Microsoft had introduced the original Xbox One console nearly four years ago.

It seems the original version of the console that launched in November 2013 has finally been retired; All hail the slimmer S and souped-up X versions, says a report in Engadget. The original Xbox One looked similar to a VCR unit and cost $100 more than Sony's PlayStation 4 (PS4).

The software giant focused on better hardware and introduced the Xbox One X in June, with ultra high-resolution 4K capabilities and a processor with liquid-cooling technology, claiming that it is the most powerful game console to date.

The hardware of Microsoft One X console is competing against its latest rival, the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro, with its cutting edge graphics processing features like six-teraflop GPU and 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM.

