Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Microsoft Donates $1 Billion in Cloud Services For 90,000 Non-Profits

As part of the programme, the company has donated a significant sum in Cloud services in India too, it said in a statement.

IANS

Updated:September 28, 2017, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Microsoft Donates $1 Billion in Cloud Services For 90,000 Non-Profits
Microsoft Donates $1 Billion in Cloud Services For 90,000 Non-Profits (Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau)
Exceeding its own targets, Microsoft Philanthropies on Wednesday announced that it has donated $1 billion in Cloud-computing resources to help 90,000 non-profit organisations worldwide. In early 2016, Microsoft committed to donating $1 billion over three years in the area to help 70,000 non-profit organisations digitally scale their impact and serve the public good. As part of the programme, the company has donated a significant sum in Cloud services in India too, it said in a statement.

This includes organisations such as Akshaya Patra and Habitat4Humanity that fight issues like hunger and malnutrition in the country and works with low-income families to build new homes and incremental housing, respectively. Microsoft has also announced the formation of a 'Technology for Social Impact' group that will work to bring Cloud services to around 300,000 non-profits in the next three years. The group offers to create a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade software and services, customised to the needs of non-profit organisations.

Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP14 | Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, Isuzu D-Max & More


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES