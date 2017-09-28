Microsoft Donates $1 Billion in Cloud Services For 90,000 Non-Profits
As part of the programme, the company has donated a significant sum in Cloud services in India too, it said in a statement.
Exceeding its own targets, Microsoft Philanthropies on Wednesday announced that it has donated $1 billion in Cloud-computing resources to help 90,000 non-profit organisations worldwide. In early 2016, Microsoft committed to donating $1 billion over three years in the area to help 70,000 non-profit organisations digitally scale their impact and serve the public good. As part of the programme, the company has donated a significant sum in Cloud services in India too, it said in a statement.
This includes organisations such as Akshaya Patra and Habitat4Humanity that fight issues like hunger and malnutrition in the country and works with low-income families to build new homes and incremental housing, respectively. Microsoft has also announced the formation of a 'Technology for Social Impact' group that will work to bring Cloud services to around 300,000 non-profits in the next three years. The group offers to create a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade software and services, customised to the needs of non-profit organisations.
