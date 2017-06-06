Microsoft Face-Swap App Launched on Google Play Store
Microsoft releases Face Swap App on Google Play Store. (Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau)
Microsoft has launched a new app called 'Face Swap' that will let users stick their faces onto different scenes and different characters.
"Face Swap", currently available on Google Play store (and soon to be on Apple iOS), uses Microsoft's search engine Bing's image search technology to put a user's face on a different person such as a fashion model or an astronaut, CNET reported on Tuesday.
To use the app, you need to take a selfie and "Face Swap" will then isolate your face and let you start swapping from preset categories with pictures you can choose to swap out.
You can also use the search bar to browse the web for images to put your face on and can save or share the picture.
Also read: Voice Hacking in Smartphones to be Tackled by New App
