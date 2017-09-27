Bill Gates Uses Android Smartphone With 'Lots of Microsoft Software'
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates has recently revealed about the kind of smartphone he uses and about his relationship with Apple Founder Steve Jobs. Read to know what the tech Billionaire said in a recent interview.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates. (Image: REUTERS/Rick Wilking)
Microsoft has never had a stronghold in the smartphone market with its Windows Mobile Ecosystem. Having realised that in due time, the company made most of its productivity software Android friendly for the vast user base using the Google-based ecosystem. This paradigm seems to be working for Microsoft Founder Bill Gates as well, who recently in an interview said that he is using an Android device.
In a recent interview with Fox News, Bill Gates clarified "I happen to use all Windows-based PCs. The phone that I have recently, I actually did switch to an Android phone with lot of Microsoft software, but the competition in software and IT space that Steve [Jobs] help foster, is phenomenal and Microsoft is a big part of that." Bill Gates did not name the exact device that he is using but a good guess around “lot of Microsoft Software” in an Android device would highlight the Microsoft edition of the Samsung flagships, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, launched back in April. The Microsoft edition of the smartphones comes loaded with a host of Microsoft Software like Office, Outlook, OneDrive, Cortana and more.
When asked if Gates uses an iPhone, the tech Billionaire responded with a quick “No, no iPhone”, putting aside any doubts regarding the same. The mention of Apple iPhone devices came as Gates talked about his relationship with Steve Jobs, his counterpart responsible for establishing Apple Inc. “Steve was a Genius, absolutely amazing. It's great that Apple is continuing to do good work,” he said.
