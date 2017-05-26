Microsoft MIE Program Recognizes 238 Indian Innovative Educators

Software giant Microsoft has announced its 2016-2017 class of education innovators featuring 238 Microsoft Innovative Educators (MIE) Experts across India, the company said on Thursday.

The MIE programme recognises global educators who use technology to pave the way for their peers for better learning and student outcomes.

Leveraging technology, the selected educators have created unique projects to provide a learning environment which is interactive and beneficial for students.

Also read: Infosys, HP Collaborate to Offer Enterprise Solutions For Digital Transformation

"This is the biggest group of MIEs from India since we initiated the programme in the country. By leveraging the power of technology, these passionate teachers are adopting new approaches to teaching and learning, and reinforcing critical 21st century skills in today's youth," said Pratik Mehta, Director (Education), Microsoft India.

Microsoft Expert Educator Programme witnessed huge participation from India, as well as world over.

Currently, more than 7,600 educators from 83 countries are part of the global community of MIE Experts.

Meanwhile, eight Indian educators were further selected to attend Microsoft's annual event Education Exchange (E2) in Toronto, Canada.

Also read: LeEco Confirms Layoffs in the United States, Cuts 325 Jobs