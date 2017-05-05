X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Microsoft Next Big Announcement Set to Take Place On May 23 in Shanghai

IANS

Updated: May 5, 2017, 12:31 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Microsoft Next Big Announcement Set to Take Place On May 23 in Shanghai
A view of the new Microsoft Surface Laptop following a Microsoft launch event, May 2, 2017 in New York City. (Images: Getty Images)

Software giant Microsoft is holding an event on May 23 in Shanghai where it will "show the world what is next", the company announced.

However, the company did not divulge any specific details about the exact location or what exactly it was going to "show the world".

The company might unveil some new hardware, the Verge reported on Thursday.

CN jiomag contest

An announcement tweet from Microsoft's Vice President of devices Panos Panay included the hashtag "#Surface", hinting the company was ready to unveil Surface Pro 5.

Don't Miss: VIVO V5s Review

 
The upcoming Surface Pro 5 was not expected to be much different from its predecessor.

According to tech journalist Paul Thurrott, the device would switch to Intel's Kaby Lake processors, but would keep its proprietary power connector.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 12:31 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

Popular Deals

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.